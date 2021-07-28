× Expand Picasa

Mabry-Hazen House will host its quarterly Night at the Museum on Wednesday, August 18, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill. Watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

Tickets are $10 per adult, while visitors under 16 are admitted for free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages. Additional drinks are $5.

The staff will provide a fire pit, croquet, and corn hole, and guests are encouraged to bring games, stories, and camp chairs. Food will be available for purchase from a food truck. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/natm.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River, and Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America, with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.