Nontraditional bluegrass show at Bristol museum

The 1927 Society Concert Series, presented by the Birthplace of Country Music, will feature the popular bluegrass group Hank, Pattie & The Current on Saturday, August 24, in the performance theater at the Bristol museum.

The band makes use of traditional bluegrass instrumentation in a nontraditional way to present original music to the listener that goes beyond the limits of the idiom. The arrangements take on a new level of maturation that follows in the footsteps of Bela Fleck, Mark O’Connor, Chris Thile, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, and Tony Rice.

Hank Smith plays banjo, and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw plays fiddle and sings. The band includes Robert Thornhill on mandolin and vocals, Billie Feather on guitar, and Jonah Freedman on bass and vocals.

The music is vocal and instrumental, allowing the band to experiment with arrangements and tailor the compositions to become vehicles for exploration.

The 1927 Society Concerts provide a unique experience where fans have the opportunity to interact with the artists in a relaxed setting over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, all included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available through The Birthplace of Country Music museum at this link.