'Outlander' author coming to North Carolina

Fans of the highly popular “Outlander” book series and the Starz network original series can meet author Diana Gabaldon at events sponsored by N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources.

While much of the fictional book story is set in the mountains of 18th Century North Carolina, the lead characters - Jamie and Claire Fraser - arrived in the region through the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina, before traveling westward - at the urging of William Tryon, the royal governor of North Carolina - to settle in the North Carolina wilderness.

Two locations central to the series’ storyline – Tryon Palace in New Bern, North Carolina, and Alamance Battleground in Burlington, site of the battle between the Regulators and Tryon’s British troops – are now preserved as North Carolina historic sites.

Those are two of the sites at which Gabaldon will appear.

“These books and the television show based on them have such a devoted fan following,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Ms. Gabaldon has infused her books with North Carolina history, including actual historic events and people in her story. We are excited to share a few of the real places that are central to the narrative of the Outlander novels, and to learn more about her research and creative process.”

On Friday, April 26, Tryon Palace will host “An Evening with Diana Gabaldon,” featuring an exclusive cocktail hour in the historic Commission House and formal dinner on the south lawn, as well as remarks by Gabaldon.

Tickets for the VIP event are $450/person; tickets for dinner on the south lawn are $300/person.

On Saturday, April 27, Tryon Palace will present “A Q&A with Diana Gabaldon” from 10 a.m. to noon, where the audience will hear about her writing process and research, and will answer questions as time permits. The Saturday event does not include autograph, photo, or book signing opportunities. Tickets are $35 for tent seating, $25 for lawn seating.

Tickets for both events go on sale Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at www.tryonpalace.org.

Later that Saturday, Gabaldon will appear at Paramount Theater in Burlington. VIP tickets for this event are $100 and include an opportunity for an autograph from the author in the book signing line, as well as a selfie with the author using your camera or smart phone.

General admission tickets are $50, and do not include a signed book or photo.

On Sunday, April 28, Alamance Battleground State Historic Site will host Gabaldon for a VIP brunch and tour of the battlefield, titled “Experience Outlander at Alamance with Diana Gabaldon.”

There is a limit of 40 persons for this tour. Tickets for the brunch and tour of Alamance Battlefield are $300, and will go on sale online on March 18 at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/experience-outlander-at-alamance-with-diana-gabaldon-tickets-58656199271 .