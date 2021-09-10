Park requests comment on flights

× Expand Kristina Plaas Luftee Layers Mists hang in the Oconaluftee Valley on a humid August morning. Oconaluftee Overlook, Newfound Gap Road. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public comment regarding acceptable levels of commercial air tours at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The move is part of a required air tour management plan that would delineate acceptable levels of commercial air tours including, but not limited to, frequency, duration, altitude, and routes, consistent with the National Parks Air Tour Management Act of 2000.

Congress developed the act out of concern that noise from tour aircraft could harm national park resources and experiences for visitors.

A draft plan for managing air tours in the park is now available for public comment, with a virtual public meeting on the topic planned for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The plan is on public review until October 3.

The National Parks Air Tour Management Act requires that all commercial air tour operators conducting or intending to conduct a commercial air tour operation over a unit of the National Park system apply to the Federal Aviation Administration for authority to undertake such activity. The Act further requires the FAA, in cooperation with the National Park Service, to establish a plan or voluntary agreement for each park.

Two commercial air tour operators, Whirl'd Helicopters, Inc. and Great Smoky Mountain Helicopter, Inc. (Smoky Mountain Helicopters, M Helicopters of TN, Delta Helicopters, Cherokee Helicopters), currently conduct commercial air tours at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The public can submit written comments to:

National Park Service

Natural Sounds and Night Skies Division

GRSM ATMP

1201 Oakridge Dr., Suite 100

Fort Collins, CO 80525