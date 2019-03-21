Public invited to Blue Ridge Parkway preview meetings

The National Park Service is inviting the public to attend its upcoming Blue Ridge Parkway season preview, open house-style events highlighting Parkway activities and upcoming projects.

Parkway staff are hosting two preview events this year. The first will be at the American Legion building in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, on April 3. The second will be on April 4 at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia. Parkway staff hope these events promote awareness and understanding among Parkway communities, neighbors and visitors of the National Park Service mission.

National Park Service staff will be on hand at each event to provide a “behind the scenes” look into the Parkway. The events will highlight over 20 information stations with park staff and partners at each station to answer questions and discuss upcoming projects.

“We’re excited to host the 2019 season preview events, and look forward to meeting many Parkway neighbors and friends,” said J.D. Lee, the Parkway superintendent. “These events take the Parkway into local communities and create opportunities to celebrate the important relationship between the Parkway and the Blue Ridge region.”

Representatives from Parkway partner groups including the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Eastern National and other non-profits who support the Parkway will also be on hand to discuss the roles each group plays and how to get involved in this work.

The Blowing Rock meeting is from 4-6 p.m. at the American Legion building, 333 Wallingford Road.

The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level.