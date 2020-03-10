Raising funds to help food banks

Appalachian Sustainable Development’s food access program, Healthy Families-Family Farms, launch The Good Food for All Challenge this week. Each year the challenge raises funds to purchase produce from local farmers which is donated to people in need who visit food banks/pantries. This year’s goal is to raise $17,000.

Since 2004, Healthy Families-Family Farms has donated over 1.3 million pounds of nutritious, seconds produce to local food banks and pantries.

The Good Food for All Challenge takes place through April 30. All donations will have up to 30 percent added from ‘Friends of Healthy Families-Family Farms’.

Nationally known and respected for its commitment to local farmers, Appalachian Sustainable Development celebrates its 25th year in 2020. Its mission is to transition Appalachia to a more resilient economy and a healthier population by supporting local agriculture, exploring new economic opportunities, and connecting people to healthy food.

Donations can be made at: https://asdevelop.org. Supporters can also mail checks to: ASD, 103 Thomas Road, Bristol, VA, 24201.

HFFF is dedicated to increasing access to fresh, healthy food for everyone in the community.