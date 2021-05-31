Starry Night raises record amount

Starry Night, the annual Spring fundraiser and art auction supporting Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, raised a record $188,295 this year.

The moving spirit behind Starry Night since its inception 11 years ago is Margit Worsham, originator of the event and its chair. Over the past ten years, Margit has raised nearly $2,000,000 to support Arrowmont’s educational programs.

“Starry Night is an extremely important event for Arrowmont,” Margit said. “We would really like to thank all of the sponsors for their huge support this year, and to all the people who bought tickets and have supported (the event) with artwork and in many other ways. My husband, Earl, and I thank everyone who supports Arrowmont and helped it grow into a national arts and crafts center known throughout the U.S. and abroad.”

Due to lingering concerns about the pandemic and large crowds, Arrowmont did not host Starry Night on campus. Instead, prepared meals were delivered, ready to serve, to sponsors and participants throughout Sevier, Knox and Blount counties. The picnic dinners were accompanied by an art box with items made by Arrowmont’s staff of professional artists. The Auction was held online to allow participation of the Arrowmont community nationwide. More than 80 unique items were donated by over 100 artists, breaking another record for this event.

Starry Night supports many of Arrowmont’s educational programs in the region including children’s programs, scholarships for teachers and veterans, and outreach to the arts and crafts community.

Founded as a settlement school in 1912 by the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, Arrowmont has grown into a national center for contemporary arts and crafts education, supporting learning opportunities for individuals of all skills levels and ages. Arrowmont is located on 13 acres in the heart of Gatlinburg, only minutes away from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.