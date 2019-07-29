Thousands expected at Knoxville Asian Festival

The sixth annual Knoxville Asian Festival will be held August 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the World’s Fair Park.

Similar to previous years, the 2019 Asian Festival features authentic traditional food vendors representing Asian countries and areas such as Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

The Asian costume parade starts at 10:45 a.m. at water fountain on the park lawn and ends at 11:15 a.m. at amphitheater stage.

Featured performance art includes traditional Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese and Philippine dance and music. For the first time, Balinese Indonesia traditional dance will be performed, and there will be various martial arts demonstrations, K-Pop and J-Pop performances, a kimono show, Chinese acrobat and opera from Las Vegas and New York, a bonsai exhibition, a cosplay contest, Japanese tea ceremony, and Japanese drummers Taiko from Disney World.

Many of the artists are coming from all over the country and from various Asian countries to participate in this year’s festival.

1,250 seats will be available under the amphitheater tent for the big stage performances.

The festival will introduce several new authentic food vendors.

The Asian Festival lets visitors travel through various booths named after Asian cultural interactive activities and featuring traditional foods and art for each. Children and adults will receive a stamp on their festival passport for each cultural booth visited.

The festival coincides with an Asian business seminar on August 23. Find details here.

There will be an educational Asian Film Festival on Aug 24. Look here for details.

For more information about the festival itself, go here.