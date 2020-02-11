Traffic detoured due to rock slide

A mud and rock slide has blocked both northbound lanes of the spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials.

The slide occurred at about 10:30 Monday night. The slide is located just past Westgate Resorts Road and covers approximately 100 feet of both northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic is detoured for approximately one mile at Westgate Resorts Road to Little Smoky Road before reentering the Spur from Beech Branch Road just before the tunnel. Large trucks and over-sized vehicles are being detoured east of Gatlinburg to Highway 321 to use alternate routes such as Highway 416.

Officials said park crews will assess the slide today. Depending on the stability of the slope and amount of material, crews may begin removing debris today in an effort to open at least one lane of traffic. The park will provide updates if the closure is extended due to weather or slope instability.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.