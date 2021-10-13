Veterans get new benefit while fishing some N.C. mountain streams

Veterans are now allowed to fish North Carolina mountain heritage trout waters for free during trout season.

Typically, anglers age 16 and older must hold a valid license to fish these waters.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote fishing as a heritage activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in Western North Carolina.

As of October 1, the new law states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the armed forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in mountain heritage trout waters. Veterans must always carry valid documentation of their service while fishing.

Veterans from any state can fish in season at hatchery supported and delayed harvest waters that are also designated as mountain heritage trout waters. Check the website for all of the details, as trout fishing is limited to specific months in many public streams.

- Tennessee offers no-fee hunting and fishing licenses for 100 percent permanently disabled veterans, or those with a 30 percent disability due to war service.

- Georgia offers a limited one-time fishing license to Georgia resident military veterans.

- Virginia resident veterans rated 70 percent or greater with a service-connected disability may apply for a discounted annual fishing license.

- South Carolina and West Virginia provide a free hunting/fishing license to veterans who are totally disabled.

- Kentucky residents age 65 and up or totally disabled can purchase a Kentucky sportsman's license for $5, covering all hunting privileges, deer tags, turkey permit, and trout stamp.