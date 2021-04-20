Wilderness at the Smokies - A Getaway for all Seasons

Over spring break, our family took a road trip through Tennessee and our first stop was Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville. We were fortunate that the weather was unseasonably warm for early April and a portion of the outdoor waterpark was open but even it hadn’t been, we would have had a blast with the indoor entertainment options. I was also impressed with the strategies taken to ensure guests felt safe during this COVID era.

We stayed on site, which I recommend. With a total of 713 rooms, suites and villas, you’ll be able to find something that accommodates your unique group. The benefit of staying at the resort is you can access all attractions easily and at anytime throughout the day. This is helpful when a part of the group wants to go to the room to rest while others prefer to stay at the park or adventure center. We found that early in the morning or later in the evening presented fewer lines at the waterslides, so it was helpful to be close by. Moreover, Wilderness also provides a shuttle service in case you're not staying at the main lodge that houses the waterpark.

Having a kitchen in your room is helpful but if you don’t have one, there is a plethora of dining options at the resort. From buffet breakfasts to burgers, pizza and more formal dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Along with the water slides, wave pools, splash pads, a lazy river and the wave rider, the family can also enjoy the Adventure Forest Entertainment Center. This attraction includes a three-story ropes course with cargo nets, balance beams and mid-air lily pads. The entertainment center also has a 23-foot indoor rock climbing wall, a bowling alley, nine holes of black-light miniature golf, outdoor mini-golf, a laser maze, an indoor drop ride, a mega arcade and more. For the smallest kiddos, the Cubs Climbing Den is the largest climbing, playing and interactive playhouse in Eastern Tennessee.

A main aspect I appreciate is the ability to visit year-round. Both my boys’ birthdays are in January, so it’s often hard to find an indoor space to celebrate. We had a wonderful spring break in Tennessee and plan to visit Wilderness at the Smokies again for some birthday 2022 birthday fun.

Wilderness at the Smokies is located in Sevierville, TN and is nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the country. Learn more by visiting their website.