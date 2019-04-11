Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to headline free Sevierville festival

× Expand Glen Rose

The iconic and influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, will headline Sevierville’s 15th Annual Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass festival.

The band will take the stage at Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass on Saturday, May 18, beginning at 8 p.m.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has toured for 53 years and racked up multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”, and multiple awards. The band is perhaps best known for their groundbreaking “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” album. Released in 1972, the three-LP set featured collaborations with bluegrass and country music legends including Roy Acuff, Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin and many others. The album bridged cultural gaps by introducing a whole new generation to earlier styles of music.

The Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass festival, which runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, features a full lineup of bluegrass entertainment on the main stage.

“This is one of our most exciting festival line-ups yet,” says festival coordinator Amanda Marr. “Our goal is to provide a showcase of quality bluegrass and Americana music in the heart of Sevierville. This year’s festival is going to be fantastic.”

The festival also features 40 of the nation’s top BBQ cook teams, artists and crafters, kids’ games, a vocal competition honoring the songwriting of Dolly Parton, a late-night bluegrass jam, and a people’s choice BBQ tasting event.

Admission is free. For more information call (888) 889-7415 or visit www.BloominBBQ.com.