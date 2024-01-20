Enjoy the Smokies from the slopes

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Visitors from around the globe flock to the Smoky Mountain region to hit the slopes and enjoy a day skiing or snowboarding. If you’re visiting the Smoky Mountains this winter or planning a trip for the future, there are a slew of destination options.

North Carolina

Ski Sapphire Valley

Cashiers, North Carolina

Ski Sapphire Valley, which includes Frozen Falls Tube Park, is part of a 5,700-acre year-round resort in Cashiers. At an elevation of 3,400 feet, the ski area offers great views and several trails. Although smaller than other resorts in the region, it’s a great option for beginning skiers or boarders and also a great location if your family wants to partake in other activities aside from skiing and snowboarding. skisapphirevalley.com

Sugar Mountain Resort

Sugar Mountain, North Carolina

Located in the High Country, this popular destination offers 125 acres of skiable terrain with 20 slopes. Along with skiing and snowboarding, guests can also enjoy snowshoeing, tubing and ice skating. Sugar Mountain is a true resort with dining, lodging and a beauty spa, so it’s a great place to plan a weekend or holiday getaway for the family. skisugar.com

Appalachian Ski Mountain

Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Appalachian Ski Mountain, also located in the High Country, opened on December 4, 1968, when Grady Moretz and four other partners purchased the area from the Northwestern Bank at foreclosure at a public auction. Through the years, the mountain has expanded to twelve slopes including two terrain parks serviced by one double chairlift, two quad chair lifts, two conveyor lifts and one handle-pull lift. The base lodge now covers 46,000 square feet. appskimtn.com

Beech Mountain Resort

Beech Mountain, North Carolina

Beech Mountain, the third ski resort in the High Country, is the highest ski area in the Eastern U.S. with a peak elevation of 5,506 feet. The mountain boasts 17 trails, including an expansive terrain park, on 95 skiable acres serviced by eight lifts, including two state-of-the-art quad lifts. The resort’s ski school offers programs for all ages and skill levels. Snowboarding instruction is provided by an on-site Burton Learn-to-Ride Center. The Alpine Village, located at the base, offers snow tubing, a craft brewery, outdoor firepit and more. beechmountainresort.com

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

Cataloochee Ski Area

Maggie Valley, North Carolina

Cataloochee, located in the quaint mountain town of Maggie Valley, was the first ski area in North Carolina and is located 35 miles west of Asheville. In addition to 18 slopes ranging from beginner to expert, it also offers freestyle terrain with two parks, full-service rentals, ski/snowboard lessons, an on-site gift shop, cafeteria-style dining, full bar, and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is also a large deck at the lodge where family members and onlookers can watch the skiers and snowboarders. Cataloochee also hosts a race season which runs through the end of February. cataloochee.com

Tennessee

Ober Mountain

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Located in the popular East Tennessee area, Ober Gatlinburg offers adventure for all seasons. Visitors experience breathtaking views as they ride the Aerial Tramway from downtown Gatlinburg to the mountaintop. Other adventures include an alpine slide, year-round ice skating, snow tubing and a snow zone for little ones. The resort offers 10 trails for skiing and snowboarding serviced by two quad lifts, one double lift and one surface lift. It has 100 percent snowmaking and offers an equipment rental program. obergatlinburg.com

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Snowshoe, West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain Resort is popular with visitors worldwide and offers skiable terrain across 244 acres and covers a total area of 11,000 acres in the Allegheny mountains. It’s positioned in the bowl-shaped convergence of Cheat Mountain and Back Allegheny Mountain. Along with a plethora of dining and lodging options, the mountain boasts 60 trails and 14 lifts with three high-speed quad lifts. The lift capacity is 23,400 skiers per hour. Other winter activities include snowmobiling, tubing and night skiing at neighboring mountain, Silver Creek. snowshoemtn.com

Winterplace Ski Resort

Ghent, West Virginia

Winterplace Ski Resort is just five minutes off Interstate 77, which makes it the most accessible ski mountain in the state. Located on Raleigh County’s Flat Top Mountain, Winterplace is the southernmost ski resort in West Virginia. The mountain features 27 trails, two terrain parks and West Virginia’s largest snow tubing park with 16 lanes of fun. Snowboarders enjoy Winterplace’s terrain parks, which feature a number of hips, tabletops, rails, gaps and more. Ski and snowboard lessons are available for guests of all ages and skill levels. Winterplace offers a specially designed teaching area with two super carpet lifts. Once comfortable there, beginners move on to chair lifts which offer access to a variety of beginner slopes. winterplace.com