Photo by Megan Baldwin
Photo Essay, June 2022
Max cooling off along the Pigeon River.
Photo by Lacy Ferguson
Eleanor and Reagan at Hickory Nut Gap Farm Camp.
Swint, Ethan, Ellie, and Emma at the North Carolina Arboretum.
Photo by Sarah Perkins
Grayson, Chase, and Nolan riding bikes at Biltmore.
Photo by Caroline Rickman
Letty, Kennedy, Landry, Elliot and Witten celebrating the Fourth of July.
Photo by Caroline Rickman
Westen, Blakely and Trenton.
Photo by Karen Laster
Mia and Ella at an Asheville Tourist baseball game.
Photo by Josh Rudd
Avery, Kohl, Parker, and Riley (dog) hiking Purchase Knob.
Photo by Jaime McKee
Lilah having fun at Jellystone Golden Valley.
Photo by Kathryn Clontz
Joseph and Sam at the Devil’s Courthouse overlook.
Photo by Amanda Bradley
Dylan and Blake at Silver Run Falls in Cashiers.
Abbey enjoying a day at Lake Junaluska.
Kenzie and Paige atop Hamburg Mountain.
Bryson catching a big fish at Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, Georgia.
