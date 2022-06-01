Photo Essay, June 2022

Photo by Megan Baldwin

Max cooling off along the Pigeon River.

Photo by Lacy Ferguson

Eleanor and Reagan at Hickory Nut Gap Farm Camp.

Swint, Ethan, Ellie, and Emma at the North Carolina Arboretum.

Photo by Sarah Perkins

Grayson, Chase, and Nolan riding bikes at Biltmore.

Photo by Caroline Rickman

Letty, Kennedy, Landry, Elliot and Witten celebrating the Fourth of July.

Photo by Caroline Rickman

Westen, Blakely and Trenton.

Photo by Karen Laster

Mia and Ella at an Asheville Tourist baseball game.

Photo by Josh Rudd

Avery, Kohl, Parker, and Riley (dog) hiking Purchase Knob.

Photo by Jaime McKee

Lilah having fun at Jellystone Golden Valley.

Photo by Kathryn Clontz

Joseph and Sam at the Devil’s Courthouse overlook.

Photo by Amanda Bradley

Dylan and Blake at Silver Run Falls in Cashiers.

Abbey enjoying a day at Lake Junaluska.

Kenzie and Paige atop Hamburg Mountain.

Bryson catching a big fish at Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, Georgia.

A special thanks to our readers who submitted their photos of family fun in the summer. To learn of upcoming photo essay themes, join us on Facebook.

