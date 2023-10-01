1 of 11
Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
Photo Essay, October 2023
The Poinsett Bridge in upper Greenville County was the main road between Asheville and Charleston. With a little help from Photoshop I shot this picture of a man traveling south on the old road by horse and carriage.
Susan Austin, Waynesville, North Carolina
Photo Essay, October 2023
Candy roasters and pumpkins all ready to go at Darnell Farms in Bryson City, North Carolina.
Rose Elfrey
Photo Essay, October 2023
On my daily two-mile walk I run into deer, snakes, lots of birds and turtles.
Photo Essay, October 2023
Pete Lammers, Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia
Photo Essay, October 2023
Gracie Georgiou, in the foreground, and Koura Georgiou eat their Halloween donuts before an evening of trick-or-treating.
Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
Photo Essay, October 2023
Early autumn at Pipestem Resort State Park, West Virginia.
Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
Photo Essay, October 2023
Autumn highway in West Virginia.
Karen L. Beisel, East Ridge, Tennessee
Photo Essay, October 2023
A fanciful farm display for Halloween.
Brandon Gille, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Photo Essay, October 2023
Rosco asks Leslie Wagner, “When will the trick-or-treaters start arriving so I can get lots of petting?”
Bruce Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
Photo Essay, October 2023
Addison Mayer picks out the perfect pottery Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia
Photo Essay, October 2023
Pumpkin pyramid at Dollywood.
Thank you to our readers for sharing their fall and Halloween photos. The next edition will feature your photographs of winter and holiday fun! Send us pictures of you, your friends and family celebrating the season of the winter solstice. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.