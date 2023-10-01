× 1 of 11 Expand Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina Photo Essay, October 2023 The Poinsett Bridge in upper Greenville County was the main road between Asheville and Charleston. With a little help from Photoshop I shot this picture of a man traveling south on the old road by horse and carriage. × 2 of 11 Expand Susan Austin, Waynesville, North Carolina Photo Essay, October 2023 Candy roasters and pumpkins all ready to go at Darnell Farms in Bryson City, North Carolina. × 3 of 11 Expand Rose Elfrey Photo Essay, October 2023 On my daily two-mile walk I run into deer, snakes, lots of birds and turtles. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo Essay, October 2023 × 5 of 11 Expand Pete Lammers, Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia Photo Essay, October 2023 Gracie Georgiou, in the foreground, and Koura Georgiou eat their Halloween donuts before an evening of trick-or-treating. × 6 of 11 Expand Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia Photo Essay, October 2023 Early autumn at Pipestem Resort State Park, West Virginia. × 7 of 11 Expand Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia Photo Essay, October 2023 Autumn highway in West Virginia. × 8 of 11 Expand Karen L. Beisel, East Ridge, Tennessee Photo Essay, October 2023 A fanciful farm display for Halloween. × 9 of 11 Expand Brandon Gille, Pembroke Pines, Florida Photo Essay, October 2023 Rosco asks Leslie Wagner, “When will the trick-or-treaters start arriving so I can get lots of petting?” × 10 of 11 Expand Bruce Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina Photo Essay, October 2023 Addison Mayer picks out the perfect pottery Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. × 11 of 11 Expand Stan Wikle, Princeton, West Virginia Photo Essay, October 2023 Pumpkin pyramid at Dollywood. Prev Next

Thank you to our readers for sharing their fall and Halloween photos. The next edition will feature your photographs of winter and holiday fun! Send us pictures of you, your friends and family celebrating the season of the winter solstice. Email high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.