Remembering Holidays Past

The holidays conjure an unparalleled sense of nostalgia. The wistful longing and remembrance of the past are magnified even further when you add twinkling lights, delicious food, warm beverages, cozy fires, gift giving, time with loved ones and all the other goodness that comes with a holiday season.

For this issue, we asked readers to offer a favorite holiday memory. As you’ll see, many of these stories hold similar themes of love, tradition and togetherness. For me, a favorite childhood memory is putting a slew of candles on our coffee table and watching my dad light them, one by one, on Christmas Eve. As a little girl, those flames felt magical and full of hope. I also enjoyed picking out a live Christmas tree each year from the local Optimist Club and decorating it as a family while we listened to carols.

I hope my own children grow up with memories of making homemade candles for gifts, reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, receiving a special ornament each year, lighting the Advent wreath and making chocolate peanut butter balls.

What are your favorite holiday memories? Whatever they are, hold them close. Nostalgia can be a powerful force when times are hard and when life is good, nostalgia is a cherry on top.

My three siblings and I were fortunate enough to have a mother who was endlessly passionate about making each Christmas better than the last, no matter our family’s financial circumstances. Each year my siblings and I would wait at the top of the stairs anxiously attempting to sneak a peek at the presents in the living room below. While my parents worked to prepare their coffee and put the final touches on the gifts, we would giggle and shoot daring glances at one another while scooting slowly down one stair at a time. Eventually, we’d be told we could come down. It’s truly a wonder how there were never any hospital visits from the rivaled rush of four siblings pushing their way down a rickety, carpeted stairwell. But then we’d enter the room that, without fail, was filled with four corners of individually, thematically wrapped gifts. So while we’d take turns tearing through teddy bears and monster truck-adorned wrapping paper, my parents could be found contently sipping their coffee and smiling at another successful magical Christmas morning. —Denae

I have so many wonderful Christmas memories as a family, such as giving all of the kids a new Christmas ornament each year. The ornaments make our tree full of life and full of memories. We also do Christmas pajamas as well, even as my kids get older and I know they may only wear them one time, it’s still worth seeing my grown-up babies matching in their Christmas pajamas. One of my favorite childhood Christmas memories was of my grandma's silver Christmas tree. She used so much tinsel it was almost all you could see. She decorated the house from top to bottom. Everything matched, from the holiday towels and dishes to curtains and decorations all across the front lawn. She also had these little candy dishes full of Christmas candy. I would eat as much as I could, even the hard candies. I think her decorating style is where my love for decorating came from. Christmas always feels magical with everyone coming home and being together with all of the lights. It’s such a joyful time. —Tammy

Our family is big and Italian so obviously our traditions were, too! The biggest part of our traditions was good food, good drinks (my mother’s homemade eggnog), and being with family. My favorite part of the holidays was how loud and close we felt having the house full of people we love! —Elaine

When I was a little girl, I was always envious of Christmas—all the lights and festivities. Even though Hanukkah is the celebration of lights, I felt like something was missing. My last name means ‘pear tree’ in German, so my mom bought a wooden tree and decorated it with blue lights, Jewish stars and pear trees. We created our own Hanukkah bush! Dreidel is a game, like a top, that is played at Hanukkah and since my mom is also a seamstress, she made dreidel stuffers. Instead of hanging stockings by the fire, we hung our own dreidel stuffers. Each family member picked out the fabric that was used to make their stuffer. Adding both of those things made Hanukkah a bit more festive. —Hylah

Our tradition was to put the baby Jesus inside the stable when we woke up and to wish him a happy birthday! We would even have a cake and sing Happy Birthday. —Janet

I have special memories of gathering in the basement of the family home to celebrate and open gifts. There were a lot of siblings, about 12 of them, so you can imagine how much of a celebration they had! We started a new tradition a few years ago. I wrapped up funny little gifts from around my house and everyone would roll the dice for the prize. Now, everyone brings something and the tradition has grown! It’s always something funny, like a half-used bottle of shampoo, a random toy or cleaning product. It makes everyone laugh and it’s just a simple easy way to bring the joy of the day out! —Debbie

I love Christmas, we have a big family and when we all get together it’s the best time. When we were little, my sister and I used to sleep upstairs in our brothers’ room and it was always such a fun night. Our brothers are about ten years older than us girls, so typically they were too cool for us, but on Christmas Eve, all five of us would pile into one room and sneak to the top of the stairs to try to catch Santa in the act. Somehow he always came when we were asleep. We also always had matching pajamas. We loved onesies, even when we were older. A couple years ago my mom got all of us matching onesies even though we are all well into our 20s and 30s. Another tradition we started when I was about 10 revolves around our oldest brother. He passed away and his birthday was Christmas Eve, so we started to celebrate his birthday with his favorite foods and drink from Stewart’s Gas Station—a gallon of lemon tea and some hot dogs. All of his friends and all of our family come together no matter how far away we all live. His best friend from Texas still makes the time to come up. We write notes to heaven on balloons and sing happy birthday and everyone drinks the terrible-tasting tea. Then we have a big birthday party at our house with food and drinks and family. We celebrate him and the holidays. It’s become a great tradition and a great way to keep his memory alive. —Stefanee

My parents divorced when we were pretty young so we always had two Christmases, but with how big my family is, it turned into more like a week of festivities. Our holiday went a little like this—Christmas Eve eve (12/23) was our Christmas Eve with my dad. We would pick up our tree from the local church. We always wanted the type of tree that smelled like oranges. We would have a pot roast and play games while we decorated the tree. Now that we’re all adults we invite friends over, play a grab-bag game, and pass around a fancy bottle of tequila! It’s always a blast. Christmas Eve we go to my aunt and uncle's house and they cater dinner while we play games and open funny gifts from our grandma. On Christmas mornings we were at my mom’s house. She always goes full out for dinner. She and my stepdad love to cook and we always knew to stay out of her kitchen when she was cooking her lamb meal. It’s still a dinner I look forward to all year long. —Kelsea

When I was really little my dad’s whole side of the family would come down from Michigan for a Christmas reunion and we would make candies. The older ladies would make ribbon candy, and the kids had to stay out of the way for that because it was a meticulous process. We would all be with the guys on the other side of the kitchen where they would be boiling the sugar mixture and then spreading the syrup onto the cookie sheets for the kids to add their flavorings of choice and food coloring, then they would put it in the oven. When the candy came out, the kids were in charge of taking a hammer and breaking up the cooled candy before tossing it in bags of powdered sugar. The flavors always got labeled wrong and the older ladies would get so frustrated with us, but it’s one of my favorite parts of the holidays. —Brooke

It was December 1968. I was 12 years old; a 7th grader. Lately I had gained weight, and insensitive remarks had made me dissatisfied with my looks. But Christmastime was here, and my teacher planned a party for our class at her home. My mother and I went to our Marion Belk's and found a party dress: black velvet with white lace at the collar and cuffs and pearl buttons. White silk stockings and black dress shoes completed the outfit. At my teacher’s house, her basement was decorated with a sparkling tree, crepe paper streamers, and honeycomb paper bells. A table brimmed with refreshments. During the party, my friends and I sneaked upstairs and sat cross-legged on the carpeted floor. In the dark room we talked about our hopes and our insecurities. Before I left that evening, my teacher took me aside. “You were the prettiest girl here tonight,” she said. “Thank you,” I said, surprised by her compliment. I think she sensed I needed a boost. It was a Christmas gift I will never forget. —Julia