× Expand A view from the top

The Smoky Mountains boast of a slew of outdoor adventure activities such as hiking, fishing, mountain biking, and rafting. When you need a break from the tried-and-true activities, the region is also home to a number of rock climbing and zip lining venues.

North Carolina Zip Lining

Sky Valley Zip Tours Located in Boone, this venue offers zip lining tours through a Blue Ridge canopy of trees. The facility offers 140 acres of High Country wilderness. Guests enjoy nature from 300 feet above the valley. The 1,600 foot line is aptly named Big Mama. Sky Valley also offers night tours, kid zip tours, ATV rides, cliff jumps and other activities.

High Gravity Adventures Situated in Blowing Rock, High Gravity’s motto is, “We’ve got deep roots and high ambitions.” Along with zip lining, it offers a giant three-person swing, ninja course, high altitude zip lining and an aerial adventure park. High Gravity welcomes families and small groups, but is also known as a place that hosts large groups, family reunions, sports teams, wedding parties, birthday parties, scout troops and church groups.

× Expand A view from the top A group of kids await instructions before enjoying zip lining adventures.

Navitat Canopy Adventures Navitat opened in Asheville in 2010 with its original tree-based canopy tour called the Treetop Tour. In 2014, it added a second zipline tour called the Mountaintop Tour. In 2015, it opened a tree-based adventure park in Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. From the beginning, Navitat has strived to be meet definition of environmental stewardship within the industry.

Nantahala Outdoor Center The NOC, located in Bryson City, is well-known for its rafting excursions, but it also offers other outdoor adventures such as zip lining. With almost two miles of zip lines from tree to tree, the lines at NOC are considered some of the premier tours in the region. NOC zip lines are open March to November. Tours last 3 - 3.5 hours.

The Gorge Zipline This adventure center, located in Saluda, offers 11 zip lines spanning one and a half miles. It describes its zip lines as “steep, fast and awesome.” It has three rappels, allowing guests to slow down and take in the beauty of the Green River Gorge. With this venue being near Asheville, Hendersonville and Upstate South Carolina, it’s a popular destination. For four years in a row, The Gorge has been named one of the “10 Best Aerial Adventure Parks’’ by USA Today.

North Carolina Rock Climbing

Cultivate Climbing Specializing in varied and unique bouldering terrain, Cultivate Climbing is Asheville’s original climbing gym. For three decades, it has led the charge in terms of climbing education and experiences. Along with indoor climbing options, Cultivate Climbing is Asheville’s longest running outdoor guide service. The venue is located on Amboy Road between Carrier Park and French Broad River Park, making it a popular adventure destination for locals and visitors.

The Riveter The Riveter, in Fletcher, is known for a variety of adventurous activities, including a mountain biking park, yoga classes, and an extensive indoor climbing gym. With over 16,000 sq. feet of climbing terrain, a lead-only climbing cave, 14 auto-belays and 68 rope lanes with 20 routes set with fixed draws, there is something for all ages and skill levels.

× 1 of 2 Expand A view from the top Many climbing gyms offer unique ways to the top. × 2 of 2 Expand A view from the top Waynesville teen Kohl Rudd enjoys the climbing walls at The Riveter in Asheville. Prev Next

Tennessee Zip Lining

Legacy Mountain Ziplines This venue, located six miles off the Parkway in Pigeon Forge, welcomes visitors aged four and up. It offers seven lines at up to 500 feet, and boasts the only dual cable, auto braking, full-harness zipline tour in the area. It accommodates up to 12 people per tour. If you’re with a smaller group they pair individuals for tours.

Wears Valley Zipline Adventures Located on 43 acres in Sevierville, Wears Valley offers one and a half miles of scenic zip lines. Its lines are some of the longest and highest lines in the region. It has one line that’s 2,000 feet long and 250 feet high. During the zip line tours, visitors can see views of Mountain LeConte and The Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Riders aged five to seven must ride in tandem with an adult rider.

Wahoo Ziplines Since 2008, Wahoo Ziplines has been entertaining guests with their tours. It offers approximately two miles of cables threaded through beech and oak forests at various elevations from 40 feet to 250 feet. A set of walking trails along the forested floor connect platforms. Concerns of slowing down or stopping are lessened by the use of speed-regulated lines and certified guides.

Tennessee Rock Climbing

The Climbing Center Located at River Sports Outfitters, The Climbing Center offers a state-of-the-art facility for climbers of all ability levels. Guests span the gamut from first-time climbers to experts training for competition. The facility is a full gym complete with 5,000 square feet of climbing surfaces, bouldering, top ropes, lead climbing and training equipment.

Onsight Rock Gym Located in Knoxville, this venue is a new world-class rock climbing gym featuring over 12,000 square feet of climbing surface and walls with a 50+ foot high main climbing area. It is the city’s largest and tallest indoor climbing gym, featuring a diverse layout of top roping, lead climbing, and bouldering.