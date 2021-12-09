Enjoy a better perspective in Rabun County, Georgia

Whether you’re gazing off at the sunrise from the top of Black Rock Mountain or looking up at the stars and lightning bugs as you sit ‘round your campfire, you can enjoy a better view and a better outlook in Rabun County, Georgia. Here, our priorities are a little different. Being surrounded by stunning mountains, streams, rivers, lakes and forest lands keeps us in touch with the beauty of life and the importance of appreciating and enjoying it. And there are so many ways to enjoy it. With thrilling outdoor adventures, relaxing Farm-to-Table wining and dining, and camping and hiking trails everywhere, in Rabun County, you can get back to enjoying and experiencing life to its fullest.

For the outdoor adventurer, camping, hiking and fishing are available year-round for you and your family and friends to enjoy a crackling campfire or a peaceful stroll through the woods. Hike to the top of Black Rock Mountain State Park, Georgia's highest state park, positioned on the Eastern Continental Divide and reaching altitudes of 3,640 feet, which encompasses some of the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Roadside and trail overlooks provide spectacular 80-mile vistas, and four hiking trails lead visitors past wildflowers, streams, small waterfalls and lush forests. On your way up the mountain, don’t miss out on a visit to The Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center, where you can take a step back in time and see what life was like for our Appalachian settlers. Instead of hiking up a mountain, you can also hike down a gorge in Rabun County! Take the stairs on the Hurricane Falls Loop Trail at Tallulah Gorge State Park down to the unique suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the gorge floor and amaze at the thundering sound of the falls below and the sheer quartzite walls that tower above. Watch as daring, world-class kayakers challenge their skills on one of the special water-release days where the falls are let loose to flow at full capacity as they once did before the dam came. If you have passion for waterfalls, then this is where you need to be. Rabun County is home to the largest collection of waterfalls in the state of Georgia by far. How about a leisurely horseback ride though pastures filled with crisp air and fall color? Even better yet, savor a delightful glass wine at one of our beautiful mountain wineries while enjoying the view and reflecting on the pleasures of the day and the good company you spent it with.

No matter how you choose to view it, enjoying the beautiful scenery and fascinating activities that Rabun County has to offer will leave you with a both new outlook and a better perspective. So come EXPLORE RABUN, and let us help reconnect you to the wonderful world around us. Visit ExploreRabun.com to start your adventure today.