Sponsored: Enjoy a Jolly Holiday at Lake Chatuge

Believe it or not, that most festive time of year is almost upon us once again. Before you know it, streets will be lined with twinkling lights as family and friends alike come together to make holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

While we don’t know if there’ll be snow, we know you can enjoy many cups of Christmas cheer at Lake Chatuge, when our cozy town comes to life with the spirit of the season. From bustling markets full of unique gift ideas to twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees and a variety of delicious holiday dining events, you’re sure to experience true holiday magic here.

Shop for Everyone on Your Nice List at Mistletoe Market

A much-loved tradition here at Lake Chatuge, the Mistletoe Market brings together more than 30 craft makers, artists and other vendors to create a fun holiday atmosphere where you can shop for the finest, most unique Christmas presents you’ll find this side of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Ranging from one-of-a-kind jewelry, hand-knit accessories, home decor and more, it’ll be hard not to leave with your full gift list checked off, and even harder to resist picking up a few things for yourself. The Mistletoe Market also features a juried art show, allowing the fantastically skilled artisans to compete for fun prizes. This year’s Mistletoe Market, organized by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild, Inc., will take place at The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge.

Mistletoe Market Details:

Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge. 3499 US-76, Young Harris, GA 30582

Admission: Free

Celebrate the Magic of Two Holidays at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

The holiday season is one of the best to visit the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds. The expansive outdoor festival space has a full line-up of exciting events that are perfect to both put you in the Christmas spirit and help you ring in the New Year!

One of the biggest and most beautiful events at the Fairgrounds is its annual Mountain Country Christmas in Lights, a holiday treat for the entire family. Starting on Thanksgiving and running select dates until December 23, the Fairgrounds will come to life with spectacular Christmas displays, lighting up our mountainsides and the shoreline of Lake Chatuge with the magic of the holidays. In addition to this wondrous maze of delightful displays, Mountain Country Christmas will also feature an immersive light show, Christmas music, arts and crafts vendors, delicious food options and, of course, a special visit from the big man himself - Santa Claus!

This year, to add to the uniqueness of this traditional event, Mountain Country Christmas will have a new experience perfect for children. In Cowtown, children will get a one-of-a-kind, hands-on opportunity to learn the ins and outs of running an old-fashioned creamery. From milking a live cow to exploring the different historic tools and machines used to make butter, ice cream and soap, they’ll learn to make goods just the way grandma used to do it!

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

Hours for Thursday, November 25 - Saturday, December 18:

Thursdays and Fridays, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturdays, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.*

*The Outdoor Craft Market opens at 4 p.m. and lights start at 6 p.m.

Hours for Sunday, December 19 - Thursday, December 23:

Open daily

Monday through Friday and Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Only, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.*

*The Outdoor Craft Market opens at 4 p.m. and lights start at 6 p.m.

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, 1311 Music Hall Rd., Hiawassee, GA 30546

Admission:

$6 for teens and adults

Children 12 and under are free

In addition to all of the Christmas fun, the Fairgrounds is also hosting a rocking New Year’s Eve celebration! End 2021 with a bang and ring in a shining new year on Friday, December 31, with hot cocoa, BBQ, cozy fires, fireworks and more! The evening kicks off with a car show hosted by the Blairsville Cruisers, which will line the Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Fireworks will usher in 2022 starting at 8:45 p.m.

New Year’s at the Fairgrounds

When:

Friday, December 31

Blairsville Cruisers Car Show, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Food served to start at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks, 8:45 p.m.

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, 1311 Music Hall Rd., Hiawassee, GA 30546

Admission: Free

Cozy up at the Christmas Parade

On Saturday, December 4, the streets of Hiawassee will be lined with beautifully decorated parade floats and twinkling lights as the Towns County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade comes to town! Bundle up with your favorite blanket, grab a basket to collect candy and enjoy the spectacle as the parade travels from the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds through downtown Hiawassee, ending with the official lighting of downtown Hiawassee’s City Park. It’s a perfect event for all ages. The parade kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Towns County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, December 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds and ends in downtown Hiawassee

Admission: Free

Soak in the Spirit of the Season at Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa

If there is one place in Lake Chatuge that truly knows Christmas, it’s Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa! Every holiday season, this impressive resort comes to life with jaw-dropping Christmas displays. Multiple expertly decorated trees, life-size Nutcrackers guarding the front doors and a charming gingerbread village full of gumdrops, candy canes and other holiday sweets are just a few of the sparkles of Christmas magic you’ll find at Brasstown. Each house in the gingerbread village is constructed by a student at Towns County Schools and features a small electric train winding through the display. Brasstown’s Christmas elves are already hard at work transforming the result in anticipation of the annual tree lighting on Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. On this day, all guests are invited to gather in the resort’s beautiful lobby for light refreshments, holiday cheer and to witness the official lighting of Brasstown’s centerpiece tree. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing.

In addition to beautiful decor and a heartwarming holiday kick-off, Brasstown also hosts several delicious buffet dinners for all major holidays, helping you stay stress-free and out of your own kitchen this year. Holiday dinners include the Thanksgiving Buffets on Wednesday, November 24, and Thursday, November 25; and Christmas Buffets on Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25. Reservations are required for all. Call 706-379-4617 to reserve your table today!

To close out a thrilling season of holiday fun and say goodbye to 2021, Brasstown is also hosting a wonderful New Year’s Eve Gala on Friday, December 31. The Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Gala will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature an open bar, gourmet buffet dinner, live music, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight.

All events will take place at Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa, 6321 US Hwy 76, Young Harris, GA 30582. Call 706-379-4617 for dining reservations

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Brasstown Valley Resort and Spa’s Lobby

Wednesday, November 24, 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Eve and Day Buffets

Wednesday, November 24, Seating is available from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, November 25, Seating is available from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Day Buffets

Friday, December 24, Seating is available from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 25, Seating is available from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Gala

Friday, December 31, Starting at 7:30 p.m.

** Must be 21 years old to attend **

Whether staying for one of the many holiday events hosted around town or just looking for a festive mountain Christmas getaway, Brasstown has several wonderful packages available that are sure to fit your holiday needs! Reserve your stay and enjoy your perfect holiday escape while you soak in the joys of the holidays at Lake Chatuge. Tour the sparkling lights at Mountain Country Christmas. Shop through the best holiday market in Georgia at Mistletoe Market. Enjoy a feast that can’t be missed at any of Brasstown’s delicious holiday dinners. Ring in the New Year with us. No matter when you choose to visit this holiday season, you’re sure to have a magical, unforgettable vacation!