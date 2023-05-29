× Expand Tracy Reed Frazer photo Exploring the Smokies in the Saddle Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, offers stunning views and friendly horses.

Anyone who appreciates horses is grateful to be in the presence of these gentle giants. Known to be intelligent, obedient and loyal, the majestic creatures captivate the heart. Horses and humans often develop deep emotional bonds.

One of the best ways to explore the southern Appalachian wilderness is by horseback, but visitors and residents must often figure out which trails are open to our equine friends.

Luckily, from Georgia to Kentucky, the Smoky Mountains are known for a large number of horse-friendly trails and stables. Many people visit Southern Appalachia to hike, but a more unique way to explore the mountains is on the backs of a four-legged companion.

Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels can enjoy the beauty and wonder of the Smokies by sampling the services of the many farms, trails, and riding stables scattered throughout the region.

Here are a few:

North Carolina

Smokemont Riding Stables Located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Smokemont offers a variety of rides including wagon rides and waterfall rides. Riders will see beautiful views of two different cascades and the Oconaluftee River.

Arrowmont Stables This trail program is located in Cullowhee and offers beautiful trails with breathtaking mountain top views, a picturesque valley with creeks and streams, and unique fern forests.

Cataloochee Ranch Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley recently changed owners and will fully reopen this year. During renovation, it is still offering guided horseback rides and special events in the barn.

Pisgah Forest Stables To enjoy a scenic trail ride through the Pisgah National Forest, visit this venue. Pisgah Forest Stables is a seasonal business open April 1 to Oct. 31. It offers various rides, including back woods or mountaintop.

Tennessee

Jayell Ranch Adventure Park This ranch is located in Sevierville and offers a four-mile, hour-long shady trail that winds through more than 260 acres, where riders can see views of North Carolina, Mount Leconte and Shield’s Mountain Fort.

Five Oaks Riding Stables Also located in Sevierville, Five Oaks offers rides on historic Smoky Mountain horseback trails featuring streams, mountain views, and an authentic old-timey moonshine still. This stable offers a double-ride option so younger family members can enjoy the adventure.

Cades Cove Riding Stables Explore the wilderness of Tennessee as it appeared to some of America’s first settlers. While on the saddle, riders will see what’s under the forest canopy and learn about the cove as guides share stories of the remnants of the historic settlement of the area.

Warriors Path Riding Stables Warriors Path State Park is located in Kingsport. The park offers two miles of scenic, wooded horseback riding trails. The stable is managed by a concessionaire so rides must be scheduled in advance.

Kentucky

× Expand Photo courtesy Kentucky Horse Park Exploring the Smokies in the Saddle No matter where you are or where you are from, you can find valley rides or stables set atop majestic mountain ridges.

Kentucky Horse Park This venue is a Kentucky landmark and known throughout the world as an equine destination. Not only can visitors watch shows and meet champions, they can also saddle up and enjoy horseback riding trails. Rides are available Wednesday to Sunday, weather permitting.

Big Red Stables Located in Harrodsburg, Big Red Stables is situated on a third generation, family-owned farm in the heart of Kentucky’s bluegrass region. Horseback riding trails offer a mix of rolling hills, flowering meadows and ancient creeks.

× Expand Photo courtesy Whispering Woods Riding Stables Exploring the Smokies in the Saddle For many visitors, there’s nothing better than saddling up a horse for a ride through the Smokies.

Whispering Woods Riding Stables At Whispering Woods in Georgetown, trail riders will enjoy untouched wilderness. This stable has 24 horses and more than 250 miles of riding fun. Visitors can rent a horse or bring their own.

Double J Stables This destination is located in the Northeastern corner of Mammoth Cave National Park. The guided rides take visitors on the horse trails of the park. This is an independently owned ranch with direct access to over 85 miles of trails in the park.

Georgia

Sunny Farms North Located in Dahlonega, Sunny Farms North is open year-round on the weekends, weather permitting. Riders of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to try out the trails.

Dillard House Stables Dillard House has been in business for many decades, and the beauty of the Northeast Georgia mountains remains the same. The rides offer breathtaking views, lush forests and an opportunity to splash down a cool mountain stream aboard a well-trained horse.

Saddle Rock Farms Founded in 2014 by Loran Parker, an accomplished equestrian specializing in hunters and jumpers, this venue offers horseback riding lessons to all ages as well as horse training, boarding, camps, clinics and birthday parties.

WildeWood Farm The team at WildeWood has over 26 years experience in the equine industry. They invite folks from across the area to enjoy horseback riding lessons and day camps. They are also known as a fun birthday party venue.

Virginia

Appalachian Horseback Riding Adventures Appalachian Horseback Riding Adventures, located in western Grayson County, offers guided horseback riding trips in Mt. Rogers and Pine Mountain. There are guided rides as well as overnight camping trips available.

Horses are known to have healing powers, and equine therapy is an entire industry that uses horses to aid in emotional and physical rehabilitation. When you’re planning your next vacation to Southern Appalachia, be sure to include horseback riding on the agenda. Whether you’re an experienced rider or have only just begun to saddle up, there is nor shortage of horseback riding options in the Smoky Mountains region.