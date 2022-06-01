× 1 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun × 2 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun Nate Shaver, current manager of the Asheville Tourists. × 3 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun Susanna Shetley enjoys a weekday game with her sons, Brooks and Case. × 4 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun Beloved mascots Mr. Moon and Ted E. Tourist high-five each other to entertain the crowd. × 5 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun Babe Ruth (right) was one of the legends who visited McCormick Field during its barnstorming days. × 6 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun × 7 of 7 Expand Legendary Asheville Fun Doug Maurer, director of broadcast and media relations for the Asheville Tourists. Prev Next

The light of a setting sun hovers on Asheville’s Beaucatcher Mountain as the pop of leather and crack of bats mingle with the excited chatter of baseball fans. The scent of hot dogs and peanuts fills the air, while beers are poured and seats found.

It’s game time at McCormick Field, Asheville’s historic ball park.

“One thing that makes the Asheville Tourists so special is our rich history,” said Doug Maurer, director of the team’s broadcast and media relations. “This field has been around since 1924, and during the baseball barnstorming days the likes of Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, and Lou Gehrig played right here.”

The Tourists have been associated with the South Atlantic League—affectionately known as the Sally League—for decades. Before its Tourists name the team went through several monikers, attempting to land on one that represented both the heritage of the area and a degree of competitive edge. Organized as the Asheville Moonshiners in 1897, the team then became the RedBirds, then the Mountaineers, before permanently adopting the name Tourists.

Built in 1924, McCormick Field is the third oldest park in the minor leagues. It cost $200,000 to construct and was named after Asheville resident Lewis McCormick, who was instrumental in improving public sanitary conditions in the city.

Along with being a ballpark, it served as a speedway in the late 1950s and a cinematic backdrop for “Bull Durham,” one of the most cherished baseball movies of all time. Major leaguers in the early 20th Century would stop in Asheville for exhibition games when traveling from Florida back home to the Northeast.

The current stadium is the third to be built on the property. The original 1924 stadium burned down in 1935 and was rebuilt a year later. Both previous incarnations had wooden stands, but the orientation of the playing field has never been altered from its original, although dimensions have changed some over the years.

While the field is legitimately historic, the park underwent a massive renovation in 1993 to update all aspects of the facilities. Nonetheless, the layout and confines continue to offer a nostalgic feel and give spectators a glimpse at what classic minor league fields once looked like.

“The visiting team’s clubhouse is currently the oldest structure on site,” Maurer said. “It doesn’t compare to the amenities offered at other stadiums, but then again, there is something special about being at McCormick Field where some of baseball’s legends have played on the same ground.”

The Hometown Team

McCormick Field is centrally located and within walking distance to the popular South Slope area of downtown Asheville. The park is hemmed in by picturesque surroundings, including a tree-lined hill that extends the length of the third base side. Dense foliage and trees cover the sloping land beyond the outfield, and the entrance to the stadium is situated along the right field foul line.

“We draw a lot of fans from Asheville and surrounding communities,” said Maurer. “Not only is it fun for people to watch a game downtown, but it brings money into neighboring businesses and helps the overall economy of the city.”

McCormick Field is also the original home of “Thirsty Thursday,” a tradition of featuring beer specials at Thursday home games that has spread to minor league stadiums across the nation. The crowd-pleasing promotion proved so popular when it was introduced in 1983 that the Tourists trademarked the term “Thirsty Thursday.”

The baseball team has always been special to its host city. Noted Asheville novelist Thomas Wolfe served as a batboy during his teens.

In December 2020, the Asheville Tourists were one of 120 minor league baseball teams to switch its major league affiliation, yet for the Tourists the change felt familiar. The team signed a contract to be the Houston Astros’ affiliate in an Advanced Class A league starting with the 2021 season. Asheville had been an affiliate of the Astros from 1982 to 1993, and also in 1967.

“We’re excited about being High A and welcoming a new group of players to Asheville,” Maurer said. “Also, we’re finally back to full capacity and a full-length season. This will allow us to get back to normal, in terms of the fan experience and type of production we’re known for.”

Excitement for the future

Spectators visiting McCormick Field are greeted by two mascots: Ted E. Tourist is the old favorite, while Mr. Moon was introduced a little over 10 years ago. Mr. Moon is based on the team’s original name, the Asheville Moonshiners.

“We rebranded with Mr. Moon in 2011,” Maurer said. “Before McCormick Field was built, the Asheville Moonshiners played at Oates Field, located in a downtown residential area. Mr. Moon pays homage to that original team.”

The 2022 season brought new sponsors, an upgraded party deck and additional offerings at the concession stands, including burgers, mac-n-cheese bites, and ribbon fries. To meet compliance with their new High A classification, the team installed a weight room, an extra hitting tunnel, and upgraded the home clubhouse.

Maurer sits in the press box behind behind home plate to broadcast every home game. “There is nothing quite like being in the press box before the game starts, looking at the crowd, past the outfield toward the mountains, and knowing everyone will be listening in on the action.”

General admission tickets to Asheville Tourist games are $11 for adults, $1o for seniors/military, and $9 for children.