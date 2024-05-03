Partner content: Unveiling Viriginia's Hidden Gem

One of Virginia's best-kept secrets is peacefully tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains.

The Bristol Hotel embodies its hometown’s industrial roots, musical soul and adventurous Appalachian spirit. The 65-room boutique hotel located in the city’s former downtown Executive Plaza has a rooftop bar with sweeping mountain views, a street-front restaurant with family-style regional fare and a historic ballroom for unforgettable weddings, social gatherings and special events.

LUMAC is Bristol’s only rooftop bar and features handcrafted cocktails, barrel-aged Tennessee whiskeys, local brews, happy hour, live musical performances, small bites & shareables and spectacular views of the mountains and iconic Bristol sign.

Vivian’s Table — an Appalachian-style restaurant —draws inspiration from hearty family gatherings. Its menu includes cherished homemade recipes handed down through generations and inventive dishes honoring Bristol’s southern roots. With its inviting ambiance, it's an ideal spot for a romantic dinner or any memorable celebration, boasting delicious steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive wine selection.

The hotel hosts numerous events throughout the year at its dining outlets and event spaces including Valentine’s Day dinner, Easter brunch, whiskey tastings, summer concerts, a Sunday Funday series and the popular Thanksgiving buffet.

The Bristol Hotel is where the absolute best of Bristol’s history, culture, and in-the-know locals come together. Whether it be a casual celebration on the rooftop, an important business event, or an elaborate wedding reception in the ballroom, no other venue can compete.

Tie the knot with surrounding views of the Appalachians at LUMAC, and afterwards, celebrate the start of your new life together in the King Ballroom. The Bristol Hotel offers onsite wedding planning & catering, wedding group room blocks and a dedicated Bridal & Honeymoon Suite.

With a firmly held belief that pets are part of the family, the hotel also serves as a retreat for our four-legged friends. Guests at The Bristol Hotel can travel with two furry companions and all rooms are pet friendly. For a nominal fee, guests are showered with an assortment of pet-friendly amenities including a plush pup bed, water and food bowls for the room, a dog-friendly snack at check-in and leashes to borrow for taking in the town or exploring the great outdoors.

The Bristol Hotel has garnered local, regional and national awards for excellence, including the prestigious Top 10 Best Hotel in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure in 2019 (#4) and 2020 (#10), Best New Hotel 2019 by USA Today (top 10), and Best New Hotel by U.S. News and World Report (#21), and Top 500 Best Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure in 2023.

Bristol, located on the Tennessee and Virginia border, has been a "Good Place To Live" for over 150 years. Discover the city’s musical heritage at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, watch a high-thrills racing event at Bristol Motor Speedway, or try your luck at the Bristol Casino. We are the perfect homebase for outdoor lovers, with ample options for adventure including the Cherokee National Forest, the Appalachian Trail, and Bristol Caverns. There's also Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Music Festival, which is held downtown annually in September. The award-winning Americana music festival features local and national music acts.