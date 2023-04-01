× Expand Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

When you visit someplace, you want an experience. You want to enjoy a real place with real history and real character. Downtown Sevierville, Tennessee, embodies all of that—from the smiling, life-size Dolly Parton statue to historic walking tours, quaint shops, colorful murals, luxury hotels, and restaurants that have reimagined traditional dishes.

The historic business district of Dolly’s hometown was practically on life support a few years ago, but has undergone a major transformation. Today, as I walk along the sidewalks, I see, and feel, the difference.

Downtown Sevierville is becoming a destination again.

“Reimagining downtown Sevierville has created a vibrant draw that our area’s visitors love and gives folks one more reason to visit Sevierville,” says Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce director of marketing and communications. “The history, culture, and warmth of our community shines in this historic district with an authenticity visitors can’t get enough of.”

In the 1950s and 1960s, when I was growing up in Sevierville—using the vernacular, it is called Severe-vul—farmers and their families came to town every Saturday. The streets and businesses were buzzing with folks visiting the grocery, hardware stores and banks. The courthouse lawn overflowed with men telling tales, arguing politics, discussing the weather, and swapping knives. And some who just whittled the day away with said knives.

After I grew up and moved away, that idyllic atmosphere began to vanish. Times were changing. Like small cities all over America, new roads were bypassing the business district and big box stores were popping up along new four-lane thoroughfares, forcing local merchants to close family-owned business. Fast food chains replaced mom-and-pop restaurants that offered short orders or a daily meat-and-three.

While visitation to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park continued to increase, the majority simply drove through Sevierville to get there. New outlet malls that beckoned millions of shoppers each year were built within the city limits, but the downtown area continued to decline. Yet, despite outdated infrastructure, shuttered shops and an absence of foot traffic, the historic business district hung on, retaining not only most of its unique architectural style but certainly its history. Those reasons were more than enough to make reviving downtown Sevierville a priority.

“The streetscape project is certainly worth the investment, not only did the initiative make the downtown area more appealing, but it also fixed a lot of things that needed attention such as utility lines, sewer system and water drainage,” says Mayor Robbie Fox. “You now see people walking, dining, and shopping in Downtown Sevierville again. In the winter, downtown looks like the setting of a Hallmark movie.”

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

Sevierville is a proud city. “The land at the forks of the river,” has been inhabited for at least 10,000 years. A notable example of early indigenous inhabitants is the McMahan Indian Mound located along the Forks-of-the-River Parkway in downtown. The first permanent white settlement in the Forks-of-the-River area was about 1780. The first to arrive was Isaac Thomas, a Virginian who traded with the Cherokee Indians. In 1794, Sevier County was formed and named for Col. John Sevier, who became the first governor of Tennessee two years later. On July 8, 1795, Forks-of-the River settlement was chosen as the county seat and renamed Sevierville, also in honor of Sevier.

The site for the town was chosen because James Wellington McMahan donated 25 acres along the south bank of the Little Pigeon River to establish the county seat. At first, the settlement consisted of one street. Half-acre lots were sold at public auction. New property owners were required to build a well-framed, square-logged, brick or stone building at least 16-by-16 feet.

Sevierville’s growth was halted by a devastating fire in 1856. The blaze, which started in the county jail, spread quickly and leveled the entire town. There was one fatality.

From the start, Sevierville was vulnerable to crippling floods due to its proximity to the rivers. A major flood occurred in 1875, and since then 11 major flood events have been recorded. The last occurred in 1965, two years after a series of floods over a two-week period left Sevierville a federal disaster area. The 1963 floods led to the Tennessee Valley Authority implementing protective measures, and by 1967 the West Prong of the Little Pigeon had been channeled out of harm’s way. There have been no serious floods since then, and the town began growing extensively.

The centerpiece of Sevierville is the historic Sevier County Courthouse. Since the iconic structure was built in 1896, it has been the standout of the Sevierville skyline. Designed in the Beaux Arts style, it was the first courthouse in the state to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Since 1987, a statue of Dolly Parton has adorned its front lawn and captured the attention of thousands. One of Sevierville’s most breathtaking sights and enduring symbols is the classic clock tower on the historic courthouse, with majestic Mt. Le Conte as a backdrop.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

Building by brick

The buildings in the historic district, particularly the brick structures facing the courthouse, were constructed by acclaimed African American builders. In the late 1860s, Isaac Dockery built a brick kiln near Sevierville and established a masonry business. Born a free black man, Dockery moved to Sevierville to work as a merchant clerk for a white businessman, Henry M. Thomas, before the Civil War. After the war, Dockery’s masonry business began booming. He taught the craft to his sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons, many of whom went on to begin their own successful masonry and construction companies in the area.

For almost a century, the Dockery-McMahan family (two of Isaac’s daughters married into the McMahan family) held a key role in bricks and brick construction in Sevierville. Their brickwork is notable for the distinctive styles of bonds they used. Together, the family was responsible for nearly every important late nineteenth and early twentieth century private and public building in the county. Bricks made by the family can be seen all over downtown Sevierville.

With the downtown’s rich history and significance to the community, leaders felt it was imperative to restore the area to its former vitality. In 2019 work began on the city’s $8 million streetscape project. The idea was to give the area an overall look of the early 1900s, which was the time period when most of the existing buildings were constructed. Sidewalks were widened, benches added, electrical lines moved underground, fiber internet installed, utility lines replaced and new landscaping, period streetlights and colorful banners were added.

“The streetscape project was an enormous step forward for downtown’s revitalization. It showed the public’s commitment and an effort to maintain its historic charm,” says Austin Williams, president of the Sevierville Commons Association. “Additionally, it has spurred along several private developments that previously wouldn’t have been possible prior to the project.”

Completed in 2021, the idea behind the physical changes was to make historic downtown more pedestrian friendly. As the first phase of construction began, workers unearthed century-old railroad tracks that were buried by layers of asphalt underneath Bruce Street.

The Smoky Mountain Railroad ran from Sevierville to Knoxville between 1910 and 1961. It was originally called the Knoxville, Sevierville & Eastern Railway, and was quickly given the nickname “Slow and Easy” by locals. The railway spurred economic growth in Sevierville and was essential in the hauling of materials and equipment used for construction of Douglas Dam during the Second World War. A section of the track was salvaged and is now on display on the lawn of the Sevier County Heritage Center. A decorative replica of the tracks is embedded down the center of Bruce Street.

Complementing the streetscape, the historic district is adorned with several new pieces of visual art. A mural painted by Seth Bishop and Ben Harrison of Smoky Mountain Mural Company—visible from Bruce Street on a brick wall in an old alleyway—depicts a young Dolly Parton enjoying a burger at Red’s Café, a former Sevierville burger joint that was a favorite of the singer and one she had recreated at her namesake park, Dollywood.

Across the street behind the Gazebo Park parking area is the “Wings of Wander” mural by local artist Pinkie Mistry. The mural shows small butterflies fluttering away to the left. The monarch butterfly was chosen in particular because they visit Sevierville during their annual migration to Mexico. The mural is a great background for a memorable photo.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

A third mural graces the side of The Pines, a historic theater recently turned into a family entertainment venue. The larger-than-life painting showcases five of the famous singers who performed at the Pines Theater during its zenith. Also created by Seth Bishop, this mural features Roy Acuff, Archie Campbell, June Carter Cash, Chet Atkins and Dolly Parton, who performed her first paying gig at The Pines. Dolly performed at the Pines Theater as part of the Cas Walker Show, an early morning TV show sponsored and hosted by the grocery chain owner. As much a showman as a grocer, Cas was known for outlandish publicity stunts to entertain the audience during intermission. He offered $100 to anyone who could climb to the top of a greased pole and retrieve it. Dolly has humorously recalled rolling in the dirt to add a little extra grit and shimmying up the pole to win the prize.

New sculptures enhance the downtown walking experience, including the “Tracks of Time,” a sculpture made from the train tracks unearthed during the streetscape project. Created by Brian Tomlison of Sevierville, this artistic form is a nostalgic representation of a by-gone era when trains shared the roadways.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

“Bertie the Birddog,” pays tribute to a well-known, four-legged resident who trod Sevierville’s streets a century ago. Local artist Mary Ruden was commissioned to sculpt the bronze statue which rests on a base of local limestone. It celebrates a simpler time when one local dog was given an unusually important responsibility.

The birddog belonged to Dr. Z.D. Massey, a Sevierville physician who also served briefly in Congress and was a board member of Sevier County Bank. His faithful dog accompanied him daily to the office. Each day, Dr. Massey would place his deposit in a pouch and give it to Bertie. The story is that Bertie would carry the pouch in her mouth to the bank a block away. The dog would give the pouch to the teller and wait while the money was counted. The teller then gave a deposit slip to the dog to deliver it back to Dr. Massey.

Visitors are encouraged to stop and rub Bertie’s nose for a little good luck.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

Travelers can do their own digging into Sevierville’s past. An easy self-guided Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tour brochure featuring 40 points of interest ranging from an ancient Indian mound to notable homes and cultural landmarks are available at the kiosk in front of the Dolly Parton statue on the courthouse lawn. Interpreting the history of the area is also easier with the addition of a dozen landmark markers that provide historical information and vintage images of Sevierville.

When I go downtown to eat these days, I can’t help but think about the businesses that operated in those storefronts when I was young. Graze Burgers, a restaurant known for its grass-fed beef burgers, was the location of the Western Auto, one of my favorite stores that sold new bicycles and baseball gloves. Before my time, the building served as the Sevierville Post Office from 1924 to 1941. A patio for outdoor dining is now in an old alleyway where horse drawn buggies driven by postmen used to ride through and load the mail.

I remember watching the train stop in front of Isenberg Motor Company to unload new cars into the building’s showroom—which is now Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ. The new eatery features self-serve beer taps and sources local hogs slow smoked daily for tender dishes you can top with house-made sauce. The building was built in 1914 to house J.C. Trotter’s Motor Company, Sevierville’s first automobile dealership.

The Central Hotel is an upscale, boutique hotel located in a former bank building, which happens to be in the same location as the first Central Hotel. The original wood-framed hotel, built in 1890, burned in 1923 and was rebuilt the next year. In 1968, the hotel was purchased and razed by Sevier County Bank, which built its main branch on that site. Today, the location has come full circle. The bank has been transformed into a hotel bearing the name of the original property.

The Honeybee Coffee Co. is located on the ground floor of the hotel. Lunch and dinner is available at Seasons 101. Award-winning Chef Deron Little’s menu reflects the freshest ingredients available in each season. On Thursday and Friday evenings, guests can enjoy a cocktail and sunset mountain views at 101 Sky Lounge on the roof of The Central Hotel.

A new fine dining restaurant opened in early 2021. Called The Appalachian, it focuses on traditional hearth-cooked Appalachian dishes with a modern twist. The owners have transformed what was once Sevierville’s largest Five & Dime store into an upscale eating establishment.

When I walk through the doors of the newly opened and eclectic Penny’s Café, I experience flashbacks from my high school days when we gathered there after school. The building was Kilpatrick’s Drug Store where we mingled, devoured banana splits, wolfed down slaw dogs, and sipped sodas.

The building that had been Rawlings Funeral Home all of my life was built in 1922 by Margaret Davis as the first brick hotel in Sevierville, and the first to have hot and cold running water in each of the 22 guest rooms. When Mrs. Davis retired she sold it to an undertaker, and it operated as a funeral home for more than 80 years.

Last year construction began to transform the century-old building back into a boutique hotel featuring eight guest rooms.

Pinchey’s Lobster and Beer Company now occupies the adjoining former chapel. The menu includes everything from Maine oysters and lobster sushi rolls to lobster pie and a Nashville hot lobster roll. The year-round outdoor beer garden offers a covered deck, fire pits, raw bar, shaded seating, and a musical stage.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

One of my favorite childhood activities was going to a Saturday matinee—for 25 cents—at the Pines Theater. After extensive renovation, the old theater has reopened as The Pines Downtown, a family entertainment venue with an atmosphere of gaming, lounging, and competition. The structure was built in 1928 to house Watson Motor Company. By 1944, it was converted into a theater for motion pictures and live entertainment. I halfway expect to get a whiff of hot buttered popcorn whenever I enter the building.

D Garden Floratique is a florist and interior design firm located in the old Sevierville Hardware Store. The interior remains the same as when I was a young boy, with the old hardware shelves and a sliding ladder. The building is one of the oldest in downtown. Every time I’m in the building I go to the counter that bears the markings of various floods, noting the depth and date.

At Beyond 436 customers can sip a cold beverage or a complimentary glass of wine while shopping for fashion and accessories. The business is located in a former recording studio.

Other retail shops include The Cherry Pit, offering everything needed to make a quilt and also quilting classes. I remember Murphy’s Men Store selling high-end men’s clothing in the building. Ronel Raicsics Designs, a custom jewelry store, and Jolene’s, a boutique inspired by the owners’ appreciation of Dolly Parton, are in a building that was once Raymond’s Shoe Store and before that Ed Shepherd’s Dry Goods.

The development in downtown Sevierville reactivated cherished memories. It is satisfying to know that a new generation wants to honor the past while helping create new shared stories of a vibrant downtown Sevierville.

More new businesses are slated to open this year and others are being planned, giving visitors more reasons to return to “Severe-vul.”

A Few of the Many Unique Features of Downtown Sevierville

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

Jackson Magnolia

After his inauguration, President Andrew Jackson planted a sapling from his wife’s favorite tree at the Hermitage near the south portico of the White House. Now a prominent feature of the White House, cuttings of the tree have become a special way for the president to show appreciation. When Senator Howard Baker retired as President Reagan’s Chief of Staff, he received a cutting from the Jackson Magnolia which he, in turn, grew into a treasured magnolia at his own home. A cutting from Senator Baker’s tree was given to Sevierville’s Judge Rex Henry Ogle who donated the sapling to the City of Sevierville. A formal ceremony denoted the planting of the tree in September 2013.

Jail Bars Storm Drain Cover

The storm drain cover in the alley between The Appalachian and Trotter’s Whole Hog BBQ is one of two remaining grates that were crafted from salvaged prison bars from the old jail. In 1856, a horrific fire destroyed most of the buildings in downtown Sevierville including the courthouse and jail. Reputedly, the fire began when Sheriff Lemuel Duggan was said to have turned over a basket of chips on the hearth of the open fireplace while building a fire. The solitary prisoner on the night of the fire was burned to death. From the jail the fire spread to the nearby courthouse and other buildings. The other remaining grate is now on display in the Sevier County Heritage Museum.

Sevierville: Proud Past and Promising Future

Dwight & Kate Wade House

Dwight Wade married Kate Reagan on June 26, 1939, and they traveled to New York City for their honeymoon. One of the highlights of their trip was a visit to the 1939-40 World’s Fair held at Flushing Meadows in Queens. Among the many exhibits was the “Town of Tomorrow” which introduced visitors to 15 demonstration houses exemplifying the proper use of nationally available materials, equipment, and methods for home building or home modernization.

The couple was particularly impressed with the “Garden House” designed by Vera Cook Salomonsky, one of America’s first female architects with a national reputation. After returning to Sevierville, they ordered the plans directly from Salomonsky’s firm in New York. They hired J.F. & N. McMahan Construction Company.

The home was completed in the fall of 1940. Dwight and Kate created a nearly exact replica of the “Garden House.” They kept most of Salomonsky’s original architectural elements, though they flipped the plan and refrained from applying stucco to the exterior walls.

The Wades shared 65 years of marriage and raised their four sons in the “Garden House.” Kate Wade passed away in 2004 at the age of 88. Dwight lived until 2008, when he passed away at the age of 101.