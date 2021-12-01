× Expand Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Dolly Parton once said, “Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” Play is part of our journey, and for families during the holiday season, Dollywood offers an opportunity for playfulness.

Nestled in the mountains of Southern Appalachia in Sevierville, Tennessee, Dollywood offers exciting rides for young and old, a wide variety of cuisine, elaborate shows, and an intangible feeling of warmth. Families say they return year after year to experience the comfort of the old and the excitement of the new, which culminate into what’s been called “Dolly magic.”

Dollywood operated seasonally—April through October—when it first opened in 1986. In 1990, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge teamed up to brainstorm about tourism and employment ideas in the holiday season. They wanted Dollywood to be a key component.

“Christmas and Dollywood share similar goals of creating family memories, being together, and enjoying the beautiful outdoors, even if the weather is cooler,” said Ellen Liston, public relations manager at Dollywood. “We were totally on board with extending our season and being part of the area’s overall holiday experience.”

The result of the collaboration was Winterfest, a three-month long celebration that includes spectacular light displays, trolley tours, shows, parades, and special holiday events in all three East Tennessee towns. Dollywood’s individual attraction was coined Smoky Mountain Christmas.

“Last year marked the 30th anniversary of Smoky Mountain Christmas,” Liston said. “The first year we didn’t know what to expect, but it’s grown every year. Now, we have people who came as children bringing their own kids to the festival, and that’s pretty cool.”

Steam Engines, Sparkling Lights

The Dollywood Express—a coal-fired steam engine with a signature whistle—is a staple at the park. It’s a favored attraction year-round, but during Smoky Mountain Christmas it is decorated and operates at night so visitors can see the millions of illuminations installed throughout the park.

“People can bring a blanket, cookies, coffee, or hot cocoa on the train, which creates a really fun experience,” Liston said.

Workers begin in late July, installing more than five million Christmas lights on the buildings throughout Dollywood. “Our team is particular about hanging the lights,” Liston said. “The way the lights are put up greatly affects the way they look.”

The park is always closed on Tuesdays, so the Dollywood workers make good use of those “days off” to transform the park.

Dollywood closes for six days after the autumn Harvest Festival to transition for the Smoky Mountain Christmas events.

“The park undergoes a complete transformation from fall to Christmas,” Liston said. Opening day for Smoky Mountain Christmas is Saturday, November 6.

Spectacular Shows

Forced to deal with Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, designers came up with a winter fireworks display to provide additional outdoor entertainment. “It was the first time they’d offered fireworks outside of the summer months,” Liston said.

“One silver lining of the pandemic was, it encouraged us to think outside the box,” she said. “The Merry & Bright Fireworks Show was created during the pandemic, but it was so popular we’re going to continue doing it this year.”

Holiday shows and productions have been an element of the Christmas festival since the first year. The original show, the popular Christmas in the Smokies, incorporates traditional Appalachian stories as well as whimsical modern tales showcasing Frosty and sleigh rides. The closing number is a rousing spiritual hymn. “I’ve seen the show hundreds of times and that last number never fails to move me,” Liston said.

“Visitors love the comforting tradition of seeing the Christmas productions year after year,” she said. Many of the same actors have reprised their roles over the years, or have grown to take on new characters. Haylee Haggard, who has been in the show for eight years, began in the role of the child and now plays the role of the mother.

A second show, called O’ Holy Night, offers a modern interpretation of the nativity story.

Some shows paused during the pandemic are up and running for 2021, and Liston said there are a few new surprises.

“We’ve added a lot of shows along the way,” she said.

Jolly Old St. Nick

Dollywood used to offer a traditional Santa experience, where children sat on Santa’s lap and gave him their Christmas lists. When social distancing came into play, however, the park had to change things up.

During 2020, children first talked to an elf and gave a list of the items they wanted for Christmas. The elf then put the list in a mailbox that went to Santa. Afterward, the kids would watch Santa from afar as the big man himself reviewed his lists. Lastly, the kids were asked to turn around for a photo and when they turned, Santa appeared behind them as if photo bombing their picture. When the photo printed, there was Santa in the background.

“Sometimes when you have to make a change, an experience can be even more memorable for guests,” Liston said. “And at Dollywood, when you combine a little Dolly magic with a little Santa magic, amazing things happen.”

Family memories

Amusement Today, a magazine about the amusement park industry, said Smoky Mountain Christmas was the “Best Christmas Event” in 2019, and the festival has been acknowledged as one of the best in the country for more than 10 years.

Along with millions of twinkling lights, fireworks, train rides and stage shows, ticket holders can enjoy everything that Dollywood offers year round.

“The essence of Dolly is here every day,” Liston said. “Families grow and change, and there’s something truly special about combining things you’ve always loved with new traditions.”