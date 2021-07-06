Can you say ‘No' to ice cream?

Wikipedia defines ice cream as “a colloidal emulsion made with water, ice, milk fat, milk protein, sugar and air.” We just call it “yum,” or, when pressed, “to die for.” Here are 10 ice cream destinations to consider on your next visit to the region. If you live here, try them all! Who is the best? You tell us!
(Presented in alphabetical order)
Anthony’s Desserts
Located in Abingdon, Virginia
Founded by Pastry Chef Anthony Perkins, it offers a selection of freshly made desserts, coffees, and ice-creams.
Connie's Ice Cream Parlor
Located in Dahlonega, Georgia
Featuring ice cream, shakes and sandwiches.
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar
located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Signature milkshakes, including an “Anything Goes” where you can choose what flavors and toppings you want.
Cruze Farm at Asbury
located in Knoxville, Tennessee
Featuring fresh-churned ice cream from a local dairy farm.
The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream
Located in Asheville, North Carolina
Featuring hand-crafted dairy ice cream, from-scratch vegan ice cream, and sorbet.
Jack the Dipper Ice Cream Parlor
Located in Waynesville, North Carolina
Featuring warm waffle cones and bowls, hand-dipped ice cream, splits, shakes, malts and more.
Mad Dog’s Creamery and Donuts
Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Featuring hand-dipped premium ice cream, soft serve, sundaes, donuts, banana splits, milkshakes and funnel cakes.
Scoops Ice Creamery
located in Cherokee, North Carolina
Featuring ice cream in a cup of waffle cone, Italian ice, and the donut milkshake.
The Southern Churn
located in Bristol, Virginia
Featuring hand-dipped ice cream, gourmet fudge, and vintage bottled sodas.
Stanley’s Ice Cream
Located in Greenville, South Carolina
Featuring milkshakes, smoothies, ice cream, sundaes, crepes, banana splits, and ice cream cakes.
