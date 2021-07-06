Can you say ‘No' to ice cream?

Wikipedia defines ice cream as “a colloidal emulsion made with water, ice, milk fat, milk protein, sugar and air.” We just call it “yum,” or, when pressed, “to die for.” Here are 10 ice cream destinations to consider on your next visit to the region. If you live here, try them all! Who is the best? You tell us!

(Presented in alphabetical order)

Anthony’s Desserts

Located in Abingdon, Virginia

Founded by Pastry Chef Anthony Perkins, it offers a selection of freshly made desserts, coffees, and ice-creams.

Connie's Ice Cream Parlor

Located in Dahlonega, Georgia

Featuring ice cream, shakes and sandwiches.

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar

located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Signature milkshakes, including an “Anything Goes” where you can choose what flavors and toppings you want.

Cruze Farm at Asbury

located in Knoxville, Tennessee

Featuring fresh-churned ice cream from a local dairy farm.

The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream

Located in Asheville, North Carolina

Featuring hand-crafted dairy ice cream, from-scratch vegan ice cream, and sorbet.

Jack the Dipper Ice Cream Parlor

Located in Waynesville, North Carolina

Featuring warm waffle cones and bowls, hand-dipped ice cream, splits, shakes, malts and more.

Mad Dog’s Creamery and Donuts

Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Featuring hand-dipped premium ice cream, soft serve, sundaes, donuts, banana splits, milkshakes and funnel cakes.

Scoops Ice Creamery

located in Cherokee, North Carolina

Featuring ice cream in a cup of waffle cone, Italian ice, and the donut milkshake.

The Southern Churn

located in Bristol, Virginia

Featuring hand-dipped ice cream, gourmet fudge, and vintage bottled sodas.

Stanley’s Ice Cream

Located in Greenville, South Carolina

Featuring milkshakes, smoothies, ice cream, sundaes, crepes, banana splits, and ice cream cakes.