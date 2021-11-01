Find that perfect Christmas tree

× Expand Photo credit Smoky Mountain Tree Farm

It’s beginning to look a lot …. like time to buy a Christmas tree.

The region around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers residents an abundance of Christmas tree farms offering a variety of holiday trees and garlands. Make a special day trip with the family to find and cut your special tree!

Below is a dozen Christmas tree farms located in the region. Pick one and plan your visit.

It’s always good to call ahead to ensure that a specific tree farm is open before you pile into the car. It’s also good to consider whether your car is large enough to have a large tree tied on top. Some farms suggest you arrive in four-wheel drive, so check their website for additional information.

Happy tree hunting!

Smoky Mountain Tree Farm is a family-owned working farm located in the mountains of Waynesville, North Carolina. Open the Saturday before Thanksgiving, it offers Fraser Fir in all sizes; wreaths, garland and pre-cut trees for the Christmas season. Pick your own to be cut or select a pre-cut tree. https://smokymountaintreefarm.com

Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned Christmas tree farm in Dahlonega, Georgia. Open seasonally starting Thanksgiving Day. Cut your own cypress, pine or fresh cut Fraser Firs. Hand saws are provided. Fresh-made wreaths and handmade pottery are also available on site. https://www.facebook.com/HollyHillTreeFarm

Wilson Glyn Christmas Tree Farm in Sevierville, Tennessee, offers a variety of classic Christmas trees locally grown in East Tennessee. The family farm grows Fraser Firs, Norway Spruce, Canaan Firs and white pines, and sells fresh wreaths, tree stands and hand-crafted Christmas decor. https://www.wilsonglynfarm.com

Elves Christmas Tree Farm in Easley, South Carolina, is a family-owned farm on the rolling hills in the Berea community. Cut your own tree and take family pictures. The farm offers a playground area with a large playhouse, see-saw, and a fun tunnel for children. https://www.elveschristmastrees.com

Reed Island Farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Hillsville, Virginia, offers choose-and-cut Fraser Firs of all sizes, and the similar Canaan Fir. Open at Thanksgiving, you can choose to walk the fields or jump on the hayride to go to further areas of the farm. Hand saw provided as well. http://www.reedisland.com/RIF/rif.htm

Billy Edwards Choose & Cut Christmas Trees in Ennice, North Carolina, offers Fraser Fir trees, a pumpkin patch, and corn maze. The farm is located on U.S. 18 between the Blue Ridge Parkway and the quaint town of Sparta, North Carolina. http://www.edwardsfamilyfarms.com

Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season November 18 in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. You can select a tree and they will cut it, bale it, and tie it on your vehicle, or you can use their saw and cut it yourself. Dogs are welcome on a leash. The Boyd Farm has been in the same family for over 100 years. https://boydmountainchristmastreefarm.com

Bottoms Tree Farm in Cumming, Georgia, opens November 20. It boasts more than 5,000 choose and cut Christmas trees from which to choose. "We provide the saw, you provide the saw power.” The farm offers a selection of fresh cut Fraser Firs from North Carolina. https://bottomstreefarm.com

Camp’s Christmas Forest is a family tree farm located in Sweetwater, Tennessee, offering White Pine, Virginia Pine, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, Leyland Cypress and Carolina Sapphire Cypress. They open on Black Friday. https://www.campschristmasforest.com

Christmas Corner Choose and Cut in Pinola, North Carolina, is located in the heart of North Carolina Christmas tree country. They offer fresh cut trees, wreaths, garland, choose and cut Christmas trees and hand-made bows. The farm will open November 20. http://www.christmascornerchooseandcut.com

Moss Tree Farm in Cashiers, North Carolina, began as a wholesale Christmas Tree farm in 1976. The farm offers choose and cut service for families to come and pick out their Fraser Fir tree every holiday season. They are taking appointments to choose a tree before the Thanksgiving rush. https://www.mosstreefarm.net

C and J Christmas Tree Farm in Boone, North Carolina, offers Fraser Firs from table top size to nine foot. Five minutes from downtown Boone, the farm has been growing Christmas trees since 1980. Pick your tree then they cut and bale it and tie it onto your vehicle. http://www.candjchristmastrees.com/