Five Spring Break Destinations in the Smokies

1) Hands-on! Museum and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium - Kingsport, Tennessee: The Hands On! Regional Museum is located 10 miles outside of Kingsport in Gray, Tennessee. It isn’t your traditional kinesthetic adventureland that tailors primarily to young kids. This attraction offers numerous exhibits that will entertain and engage visitors of all interests and ages. In Kingsport you can also enjoy beautiful Bays Mountain Park, which boasts a picturesque 44-acre lake, hiking trails, a nature center with a state-of-the-art planetarium and animal habitats featuring bobcats, wolves, raptors and reptiles.

2) Virginia Creeper Trail - Abingdon, Virginia: The Virginia Creeper Trail is a beautiful, scenic bike route for riders of all ages and skill levels. The VCT is known worldwide as a bike trail, but it’s actually a multi-use trail with opportunities for horseback riding, walking, running, fishing and geocaching. Visitors can also observe and learn about the native fauna and flora, as well as the fascinating historical and economic role the railroad played in Southwest Virginia. Along with enjoying outdoor adventuring, visitors can visit nearby towns of Abingdon and Damascus for dining, entertainment, shopping and more.

3) Wilderness at the Smokies - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: This family fun venue is much more than an indoor waterpark. Along with traditional wet and wild excitement, guests can enjoy a three-story indoor ropes course, arcade games, laser tag, delicious dining and outdoor water slides. Lodging accommodations run the gamut from simple to luxurious. Guests also benefit from being close to other Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge attractions. Whether Wilderness at the Smokies is the sole purpose of your visit or you’re using it mostly for lodging while experiencing the area as a whole, you will not be disappointed.

4) North Carolina Arboretum - Asheville, North Carolina: Located within the Bent Creek Experimental Forest of the Pisgah National Forest, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the North Carolina Arboretum attracts visitors from near and far. With 65 acres of cultivated gardens, including the Bonsai Exhibition Garden and the National Native Azalea Collection accredited by the Plant Collections Network and over ten miles of hiking and biking trails, the North Carolina Arboretum is a paradise for adventurers and naturalists. They offer seasonal events and exhibits throughout the year. If you’re planning a trip to Western North Carolina, be sure to add the arboretum to your agenda.

5) Helen, Georgia - Northeast Georgia Mountains: Looking for a Bavarian-style vacation without traveling to Germany? Visit Helen, Georgia, for a true Alpine experience. This quaint little town boasts a long list of exciting outdoor activities and family attractions. If you’re a fan of miniature golf, Helen offers the Alpine Mini Golf Village and Bavarian Mountain Miniature Golf & Arcade. For the adventurers among you, visit Adventure Lodges of Georgia - Unicoi State Park, which is just outside of Helen. Here you can enjoy paddle boarding, high and low ropes courses, ziplines, archery, air guns, fly fishing and more. Other items on your agenda should include Helen Water Park & Tubing, North Georgia Zoo, Hansel & Gretel Candy Kitchen, Lavender Lamb Farm, Dukes Creek Mines, Cool River Tubing, Nacoochee Adventures and so much more.