Inn hosts Barter Theatre fundraiser

Donated photo Barter Theatre

The Martha Washington Inn & Spa in Abingdon, Virginia, will host a fundraiser for the Barter Theatre on Saturday, November 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment by Ivy Road, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Guests will be able to place bids on unique experiences like tickets to award-winning Broadway shows or major sporting events, VIP access experiences, family vacations, international trips, cruises, adventure travel, and golf trips. There will also be personal items, artwork by local artists, luxury jewelry, local experience gift certificates and more.

Tickets are $100 per couple or $50 for individual tickets.

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression.

To purchase tickets, RSVP to Elizabeth Hickman at 276-619-3315 or email advancementassoc@bartertheatre.com by November 8.