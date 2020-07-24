Museum extends folklife exhibit

× Expand Birthplace of Country Music Museum If you like music then you owe a debt of gratitude for events that occurred 90 years ago in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has extended the stay of the current special exhibit Real Folk: Passing on Trades & Traditions through the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program, which highlights the artisans and apprentices who work together to keep their traditions alive for future generations. Real Folk is on display in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the museum through August 30.

"Real Folk highlights the many folk traditions, crafts, and trades that make up the state of Virginia, illustrating the wonderful diversity that is part of our society and culture. The photographs are striking, sharing an intimate look into the relationship between master artist and apprentice, and giving viewers an insight into the craft or tradition itself," says Head Curator Rene Rodgers. "We are grateful that we had the chance to work with the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program to bring this beautiful and wide-ranging exhibit to our community. And we are glad that we have been able to extend the exhibit until the end of August so more people will get the chance to see it."

Since 2002, the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program at Virginia Humanities has brought together over 150 experienced master artists and eager apprentices, ensuring various art forms are passed on in ways that are conscious of history and faithful to tradition. All forms of Virginia's expressive culture – from the Appalachian hills and the Chesapeake shore to new immigrant traditions brought to the state – are represented, including letterpress printing, Powhatan black pottery making, folk art, mandolin making, African-American gospel singing, quilting, old-time banjo playing, Mexican folk dancing, classical Iranian and Persian music, broom making, salt production, and more.

The master artists comprise some of Virginia's most celebrated practitioners of folk traditions both old and new to Virginia, and the apprentices learn their chosen craft not in classrooms or lecture halls, but in their traditional contexts, such as local dance halls, churches, wood shops, stables, and garages, making the passing on of these crafts even more meaningful.

