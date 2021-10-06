× Expand Enjoy Fall in Dawsonville

Dawsonville, Georgia sits just an hour north of Atlanta nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Etched into the landscape of these hills you will find an ideal destination to experience all things Fall in North Georgia.

Topping the list of one of Georgia’s most Instagrammed destinations, Fausett Farms Sunflowers boast over a million sunflowers covering more than 30 acres on this family farm. Offering plenty of space to stretch your legs as your walk the fields and enjoy the great outdoors. Get your camera and your smiles ready because these plenty of selfies and family pictures waiting the fields of gold. Open Monday through Sunday 8am – 7pm. All new for 2021 is a Sunflower 5K taking place October 16. Register through UltraSignUp.com – Fausett Farms Sunflower 5K.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can almost smell the slow smoked BBQ at Burt’s Pumpkin Farm, located just 2 miles north of Fausett Farms. At Burt’s Farm you can relax on the hayride as your tour the farm and discover why they have been a top fall destination for thousands of families for generations. With thousands of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect pumpkin to take home. Speaking of pumpkins, Burt’s offers all the pumpkin treats you can imagine. You can’t leave without devouring a famous pumpkin roll! Open Monday through Sunday 9am – 6pm.

× Expand Enjoy Fall in Dawsonville

Looking for more of an adventure, Uncle Shucks Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is a 13-acre field of corn that has approximately 4 miles of trails, twisting and turning, and sometimes, coming to a dead-end! Bring the entire family to explore and navigate your way out of the maze. Once you complete the maze, take your best shot with the corn cannon, feed the goats, pan for gold and jewels, conquer tire mountain, or bounce on the jumping pad. Oh, and there is plenty of food and ice cream to cure the appetite. Friday and Saturday nights in October the maze comes to life with a Haunted Trail. Open September 11– November 14.

× 1 of 2 Expand Enjoy Fall in Dawsonville × 2 of 2 Expand Enjoy Fall in Dawsonville Prev Next

If the cooler weather gets you in the mood to shop, we are home to one of the largest Folk-Art galleries in North Georgia. Around Back at Rocky’s Place features custom works of art from hundreds of southern artists. Rocky’s Place also features the largest collection of sought-after folk artists, Cornbread. A one-of-a-kind piece from the gallery is guaranteed to bring life to any space. The gallery is open for private showings by appointment only. Visit aroundbackatrockysplace.com for more information.

North Georgia Premium Outlets is an outdoor Georgian-style village featuring more than 140 designer and name-brand outlet stores. Luxury brands include Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Armani, Tori Burch, Michael Kors and more. Open 7 days a week, giving you plenty of chances to save 25% - 65% every day.

Whether you’re looking to adventure in the great outdoors or in need of retail therapy with one of a kind finds, make plans to explore Dawsonville, Georgia today! For a free visitor’s guide, visit destinationdawsonville.com or call 706-265-6278