Partner content: Relive one of the most iconic moments from TITANIC

James Cameron’s “Titanic” is filled with spectacular moments but the one moment the world can never forget is the closing scene with Jack and Rose holding hands while fate slowly pulled them apart.

Now, for the first time in decades, this dramatic moment can be seen in a new light at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

“There was a third player in this climatic scene, the famous 8-foot carved wood panel that, for a time, supported Titanic’s sweethearts. This highly treasured piece of cinematic history made global news this year after it was announced that it had found a new home at the “Titanic Museum Attractions,” said Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, President.

Special lighting and staging has been designed to highlight the majestic beauty of this massive hand-carved piece. When you see the “Jack & Rose” panel for the first time, be prepared to relive the heartbreaking words you can never forget: “Never Let Go.”

Then, join the decades old debate — could Jack fit on the floating panel with Rose? Come visit and you can decide for yourself. Plus, to sharpen your memory, look for the actual sinking dress and coat worn by Rose in that fateful final scene and see the lifejacket Kate Winslet wore and signed on set.

Did you ever wonder where the original carved wood panel was in First Class on the RMS Titanic? Now, you’ll know. Visit the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Titanic Museum Attractions open daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at www.titanicattraction.com or by phone at 800.381.7670.