Gatlinburg ranked tops for leaf color

Travel Trivia posted a list of “our favorite towns known for their fall colors” and Gatlinburg came in Number One!

“When it comes to the best places in the nation to see fall foliage, we'd be remiss not to mention a town in the Smoky Mountains. Gatlinburg is at the top of the list of Smoky Mountain towns to visit because of its great location at the entrance to Great Smoky National Park,” the website noted.

“Over a hundred native tree types grow in the Smoky Mountains, including sugar maples, hickories, sweetgums, scarlet oaks, and red maples. So when the leaves start to change, it makes for quite a spectacular show. Gatlinburg is nestled right in the Smoky Mountains, so you could simply meander through the shops on Gatlinburg Parkway and still see plenty of fall colors.

“But if you want to get out there into the woods, there are many trails in the National Park. Plenty of the trails lead to some stunning waterfalls, as well. An ever-popular thing to do is stay at the Leconte Lodge at the top of Mt. Leconte. People flock here for a rustic experience. The rooms always sell out, even though the lodge doesn't even have electricity!”